ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Stratieva plans delayed ERC start

Ekaterina Stratieva is still planning to compete in the FIA European Rally Championship this season – only later than planned.

Stratieva, who last season won the final ERC Ladies’ Trophy allowed to be awarded, had been due to contest this week’s Rally di Roma Capitale but withdrew for personal reasons.



However, she’s already working on plans to compete on next month’s Rally Liepāja, an event she last contested in 2014 when it ran as a winter event.



“I am ready to start this season and we will compete for Saintéloc and I will rely entirely on them for service assistance,” said the Bulgarian. “I am really sorry that we will be not able to start in Rome but I am looking forward and preparing for Latvia.”

