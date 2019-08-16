ERC
ERC leader Lukyanuk explains Zlin practice accident
FIA European Rally Championship points leader Alexey Lukyanuk (Saintéloc Junior Team) escaped an off-road excursion during free practice for Barum Czech Rally Zlín, after going off into a field.
Lukyanuk took his Saintéloc Junior Team-run Citroën C3 R5 off-road during the second pass of the Pohořelice free practice test, which also doubled up as the Qualifying Stage on which he set the third-quickest time.
But luckily for Lukyanuk, his trip wide at a medium left only sent him into a shallow ditch on the edge of a field, and was pushed back onto the road by spectators.
"Yes, luckily it was a very soft off-road excursion, so not bad. [There was] no damage to the car," explained the reigning ERC champion.
"I'm building feeling with these tyres; you cannot brake as hard as you feel. It was good to check it on the free practice and not have any big problems!"
