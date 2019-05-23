ERC Liepaja familiarity lifts Furuseth

Rally Liepāja provides Sindre Furuseth a rare treat as the first round of this year’s FIA ERC3 Junior Championship that he has previous experience of.

Furuseth was a rookie in the Azores and Canarias but has knowledge of the high-speed Latvian stages having rallied in the country when it hosted the 2018 ERC finale.



“We are for the first time this year visiting a rally I went to last year,” said Norwegian Furuseth, whose Peugeot 208 R2 is co-driven by Swede Jim Hjerpe. “Even though we had an early retirement last year I feel we got a taste for the rally, and we will try to use that advantage this year.”



The Pirelli-equipped Saintéloc Junior Team driver continued: “It is one the fastest rallies in Europe, so to find the confidence to push will be the key for us. I have prepared well with what we have from last year, and the goal is to get the win. We have been strong so far this year, but now we need the results.”

