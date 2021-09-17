There will be a feast of live action from the 55th Azores Rallye. Here's a reminder of what's in store from round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.
There will be live coverage, including from the ERC’s camera in the sky, plus expert commentary and analysis from Julian Porter and Chris Rawes, onFacebookandYouTubeof the following:
SS2:Tronqueira 1 (21.89kms) from 10h21 CET -2, Friday September 17 onFacebook,YouTube
SS5:Tronqueira 2 (21.89kms) from 15h35 CET -2, Friday September 17 onFacebook,YouTube
SS9:Sete Cidades 1 (24.01kms) from 10h54 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onFacebook,YouTube
SS13:Sete Cidades 2 (24.01kms) from 15h53 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onFacebook,YouTube
ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App
NEW!Azores Rallye TV broadcasting live from September 15-18 onYouTube
Videos, news update and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com
Social media:Follow the ERC onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter
Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 22h30 CET, Friday September 17 (check local listings for details)
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 24h00 CET, Saturday September 18 (check local listings for details)
ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 22h40 CET, Tuesday September 21 (check local listings for details)
ERC Rally Reviewprogramme distributed to broadcast partners around the world
