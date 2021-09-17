There will be a feast of live action from the 55th Azores Rallye. Here's a reminder of what's in store from round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.





SS2:Tronqueira 1 (21.89kms) from 10h21 CET -2, Friday September 17 onYouTube



SS5:Tronqueira 2 (21.89kms) from 15h35 CET -2, Friday September 17 onYouTube



SS9:Sete Cidades 1 (24.01kms) from 10h54 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onYouTube



SS13:Sete Cidades 2 (24.01kms) from 15h53 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onYouTube



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available at



NEW!Azores Rallye TV broadcasting live from September 15-18 onYouTube



Videos, news update and live timing:Available at



Social media:Follow the ERC onInstagram,Twitter



Leg one highlights:Eurosport, 22h30 CET, Friday September 17 (check local listings for details)



Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 24h00 CET, Saturday September 18 (check local listings for details)



ERCAll Access:Eurosport, 22h40 CET, Tuesday September 21 (check local listings for details)



