With the 55th Azores Rallye building up to a thrilling finale, here’s a reminder of how to follow the deciding leg of round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship.

SS9:Sete Cidades 1 (24.01kms) from 10h54 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onYouTube



SS13:Sete Cidades 2 (24.01kms) from 15h53 CET -2, Saturday September 18 onYouTube



NEW!Azores Rallye TV broadcasting live on



ERC Radio will be live throughout the day



DON’T MISS! Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 24h00 CET, Saturday September 18 (check local listings for details) Sete Cidades 1 (24.01kms) from 10h54 CET -2, Saturday September 18 on Facebook Sete Cidades 2 (24.01kms) from 15h53 CET -2, Saturday September 18 on Facebook Azores Rallye TV broadcasting live on YouTube Eurosport, 24h00 CET, Saturday September 18 (check local listings for details)

ERC ERC newcomer Guerra out in front on Azores debut 2 HOURS AGO

ERC Franceschi profits as Bassas hits trouble in ERC3 10 HOURS AGO