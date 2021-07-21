Rally di Roma Capitale is the third FIA European Rally Championship event where ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives are available. Here’s a reminder of where the young stars in Rally2 cars appear in the overall standings after two rounds.





5th: Efrén Llarena (Spain) 37 points (pictured)



8th: Erik Cais (Czech Republic) 21 points



14th: Simone Tempestini (Romania) 7 points



Waiting to score:



Grégoire Munster (Luxembourg)



Rachele Somaschini (Italy)



Nabila Tejpar (Great Britain)



Click



*Points and positions according to overall provisional classification after two rounds. 3rd: Miko Marczyk (Poland) 41 points*5th: Efrén Llarena (Spain) 37 points (pictured)8th: Erik Cais (Czech Republic) 21 points14th: Simone Tempestini (Romania) 7 pointsGrégoire Munster (Luxembourg)Rachele Somaschini (Italy)Nabila Tejpar (Great Britain)Click HERE for more information on there ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory.

ERC ERC Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT Mabellini’s six hours for love 3 HOURS AGO

ERC It’s all-new again: Torn ready to try ERC Tarmac in Fiesta Rally3 4 HOURS AGO