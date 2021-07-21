Rally di Roma Capitale is the third FIA European Rally Championship event where ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives are available. Here’s a reminder of where the young stars in Rally2 cars appear in the overall standings after two rounds.
3rd: Miko Marczyk (Poland) 41 points*
5th: Efrén Llarena (Spain) 37 points (pictured)
8th: Erik Cais (Czech Republic) 21 points
14th: Simone Tempestini (Romania) 7 points
Waiting to score:
Grégoire Munster (Luxembourg)
Rachele Somaschini (Italy)
Nabila Tejpar (Great Britain)
ClickHEREfor more information on there ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory.
*Points and positions according to overall provisional classification after two rounds.
