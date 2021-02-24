Recognising the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory also offers a number of incentives, including:



*Special tyre prices for MICHELIN Talent Factory members on first six events of the 2021 ERC season



*ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member achievements highlighted in final results of the first six events



*Tyre guidance from a MICHELIN tyre engineer on all ERC rounds in 2021



*Dedicated content on FIAERC.com and the ERC’s social media channels



*Footage made available to ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members during each rally



*Highlights review video published at FIAERC.com and shared through ERC’s social media channels



*VIP visit to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France for the three best performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members following the first six events of the 2021 ERC season



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said:“Restructuring the ERC Junior categories for 2021 gave us an opportunity to develop a new way to recognise and incentivise drivers 28 and under at the start of the season competing in Rally2 cars. Opening the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory is a great away to do just that and we can’t wait to begin welcoming the first intake.”



Julien Vial, MICHELIN Motorsport – Customer Racing Director Europe, said:“We are very pleased to join forces with Eurosport Events in support of this excellent initiative. There are a number of promising young drivers who fit the eligibility criteria and we hope the benefits of ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory membership will assist them as they challenge for top outright results in the ERC.”



ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available on first six ERC rounds of 2021

The six 2021 FIA European Rally Championship rounds on which ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives will be offered are as follows:



55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), May 6-8, 2021

77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), September 24-26, 2021



More information

There is no charge for eligible drivers to enrol to the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory. For more information and for details on how to benefit from the incentives available, go to:https://www.fiaerc.com/competitors/or email:competitors@fiaerc.com.



Details of special tyre prices for ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members are available from MICHELIN by emailing:luis.ramos-fernandez-bobadilla@michelin.com.