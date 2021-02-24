FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events is delighted to announce the creation of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory for the 2021 season.
Recognising the achievements of registered ERC drivers aged 28 and under at the start of 2021 competing in the championship in Rally2 cars on MICHELIN tyres, the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory also offers a number of incentives, including:
*Special tyre prices for MICHELIN Talent Factory members on first six events of the 2021 ERC season
*ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member achievements highlighted in final results of the first six events
*Tyre guidance from a MICHELIN tyre engineer on all ERC rounds in 2021
*Dedicated content on FIAERC.com and the ERC’s social media channels
*Footage made available to ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members during each rally
*Highlights review video published at FIAERC.com and shared through ERC’s social media channels
*VIP visit to MICHELIN’s Clermont-Ferrand headquarters in France for the three best performing ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members following the first six events of the 2021 ERC season
Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said:“Restructuring the ERC Junior categories for 2021 gave us an opportunity to develop a new way to recognise and incentivise drivers 28 and under at the start of the season competing in Rally2 cars. Opening the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory is a great away to do just that and we can’t wait to begin welcoming the first intake.”
Julien Vial, MICHELIN Motorsport – Customer Racing Director Europe, said:“We are very pleased to join forces with Eurosport Events in support of this excellent initiative. There are a number of promising young drivers who fit the eligibility criteria and we hope the benefits of ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory membership will assist them as they challenge for top outright results in the ERC.”
ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives available on first six ERC rounds of 2021
The six 2021 FIA European Rally Championship rounds on which ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory incentives will be offered are as follows:
55th Azores Rallye (Gravel), May 6-8, 2021
77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021
Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021
Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021
50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021
Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras (Portugal, gravel), September 24-26, 2021
More information
There is no charge for eligible drivers to enrol to the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory. For more information and for details on how to benefit from the incentives available, go to:https://www.fiaerc.com/competitors/or email:competitors@fiaerc.com.
Details of special tyre prices for ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members are available from MICHELIN by emailing:luis.ramos-fernandez-bobadilla@michelin.com.
