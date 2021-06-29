Erik Cais hopes his knowledge of Rally Liepāja’s throttle-focused stages will help him to hit the ground running when the FIA European Rally Championship stops off in Latvia this week.

The ex-downhill mountain bike racer has only been rallying since 2018 with the 2021 season his third at international level.



Despite his lack of experience, Cais is one of the ERC’s established young stars competing in Rally2 cars and has the added benefit of having two Rally Liepāja starts under his belt.



“Liepāja is another gravel rally, another experience in a Rally2 car,” said the Yacco ACCR Team driver. “I have been there with a Rally2 so I know what to expect. I hope I will have some improvement from last year too.”



Cais, who drives a Ford Fiesta Rally2, finished P12 on Rally Liepāja last season. For 2021 he’s enrolled in the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, which offers a number of incentives for eligible drivers.

