Erik Cais was the best-placed ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member in seventh overall on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.





Efrén Llarena crashed out on SS6, while Simone Tempestini’s impressive podium challenge came undone with a steering issue on SS8.



The ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory is an incentive scheme for young stars in Rally2 cars and is new for 2021. A press release highlighting the performances of the first ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory intake will be published at FIAERC.com soon. Click HERE for more information. But with Miko Marczyk (pictured) the highest-placed member in the provisional FIA European Rally Championship standings after six rounds, it's the ORLEN Team-run Pole who lands the prize of the full tyre allocation for the ERC season-closing Rally Hungary and Rally Islas Canarias.

