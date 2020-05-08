ERC

ERC moments that made… #1: Juan Carlos Alonso

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
18 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

-

Juan Carlos Alonso will forever be remembered for his capture of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 title in Cyprus last season alongside co-driver Juan Pablo Monasterolo. Here are five moments that made the ace Argentine.

Strong return:Alonso had been absent from the ERC for two seasons but returned in style with a class win on the 2018 season-opening Azores Rallye.

Bouncing back:After consecutive retirements on Rally Islas Canarias and the EKO Acropolis Rally in 2018, Alonso hit back with a category podium in Cyprus that season.

Hoping for a lucky break:Having endured a largely frustrating 2018, Alonso started 2019 determined to look forward and not back. A second consecutive victory in the Azores provided the perfect boost.

Strong run:Despite retiring from round two, Rally Islas Canarias, Alonso scored a second win in Poland and a class podium on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, where he showed off another quality.

Human side:Rather than reflecting on a job well done at the end of the opening leg in Zlín, Alonso’s main concern was for rivals Zelindo Melegari and Corrado Bonato, who had been hospitalised following their rally-ending crash earlier in the day.

Former ERC regular Pita takes road safety campaign online

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

New logo for ERC Rally Liepaja

06/05/2020 AT 04:00
#RaceAgainstCovid: FIA, governing body of ERC, promotes new Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Committed

05/05/2020 AT 10:00
