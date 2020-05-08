-

Juan Carlos Alonso will forever be remembered for his capture of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 title in Cyprus last season alongside co-driver Juan Pablo Monasterolo. Here are five moments that made the ace Argentine.

Strong return:Alonso had been absent from the ERC for two seasons but returned in style with a class win on the 2018 season-opening Azores Rallye.



Bouncing back:After consecutive retirements on Rally Islas Canarias and the EKO Acropolis Rally in 2018, Alonso hit back with a category podium in Cyprus that season.



Hoping for a lucky break:Having endured a largely frustrating 2018, Alonso started 2019 determined to look forward and not back. A second consecutive victory in the Azores provided the perfect boost.



Strong run:Despite retiring from round two, Rally Islas Canarias, Alonso scored a second win in Poland and a class podium on Barum Czech Rally Zlín, where he showed off another quality.



Human side:Rather than reflecting on a job well done at the end of the opening leg in Zlín, Alonso’s main concern was for rivals Zelindo Melegari and Corrado Bonato, who had been hospitalised following their rally-ending crash earlier in the day.

ERC Former ERC regular Pita takes road safety campaign online YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post ERC moments that made… #1: Juan Carlos Alonso appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC New logo for ERC Rally Liepaja 06/05/2020 AT 04:00