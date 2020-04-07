ERC “natural and best step”, says Marczyk

ORLEN Team’s Miko Marczyk has explained why stepping up to the FIA European Rally Championship for 2020 was the “natural and best step”.

After winning the prestigious RSMP (Rajdowe Samochodowe Mistrzostwa Polski) title in 2019 driving a ŠKODA Polska-supported Fabia, Marczyk identified the ERC as his number one choice for career progression.



“The ERC is the natural and best step for me after the Polish championship,” said Marczyk, who only began competing in 2016 with nothing more than limited experience in indoor karting to count on.



“The rallies in Poland are very good but the level of roads and the competition is bigger in the ERC than in the national championship. The ERC is therefore a good place to learn and develop and also to fight with other young drivers from European countries before I take the next step.



“I would like to develop fast in the ERC, it’s like a big adventure and I hope step by step to be a good part of the championship.”

