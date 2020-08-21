-

Alberto Battistolli scored more FIA ERC1 Junior points and gained more experience at Rally2 level when he made his Rally Liepāja debut last weekend.

But having been hampered by a power issue throughout leg one, the ACI Team Italia driver spent the second leg securing eighth place in the Delta Rally Škoda Fabia R5 he shares with co-driver Simone Scattolin.



The ERC newcomer explained: “We had a technical problem on the first day, something got loose. But we managed to get to the end of the first day, which was important for the experience.



“I was slightly happier on the second day even though the technical problem was fixed only 90 per cent. I was getting more confident but on stage six we had a pacenote that was too good and we went off the road and lost a minute searching for a way back.



“I lacked a bit of confidence after that but I know I need more experience. We finished and it’s just good to be at the end.”

ERC Munster magnificent: Belgian bags maiden ERC1 podium on first Hyundai outing on gravel 14 HOURS AGO

The post ERC newcomer Battistolli gains and scores appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC K6 helps Solberg to P1 as Pirelli’s soft compound excels in ERC 20 HOURS AGO