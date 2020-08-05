-

FIA European Rally Championship newcomer Sergio Fuentes has prepared for his Rally Liepāja debut on two wheels rather than four.

The Canary Islands driver took part on his first gravel event, Rally Tierras Altas de Lorca, back in March with Alain Peña co-driving a Peugeot 208 R2.



Now, driving a Motor Valle-backed Peugeot 208 Rally4 for GC Motorsport, Fuentes is getting ready to tackle the high-speed Rally Liepāja from 14-16 August, an event so contrasting to Lorca and the all-asphalt Rally di Roma Capitale, where he was registered for ERC points for the first time last month.



And Fuentes will head to Latvia fresh from riding his e-bike in Anaga, close to the Teide National Park in Tenerife, during a training exercise.



Fuentes will become the second driver from the Canary Islands to contest Rally Liepāja after Emma Falcon’s outing in 2018. However, he will be the first driver from Tenerife to enter the event, which is based around the cities of Liepāja and Talsi.



Following Rally Liepāja, Fuentes will head to Portugal for the Peugeot Rally Cup Ibérica round on Rali do Alto Tamega.



E-bike photos:Antonio Obregón

ERC Rallycross ace Nitiss registers for ERC3 Junior action on Rally Liepaja 12 HOURS AGO

The post ERC newcomer Fuentes tries two wheels to prepare for four appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC ERC3 Junior driver Somaschini helps to raise €20,000 for cystic fibrosis research 18 HOURS AGO