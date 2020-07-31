ERC newcomer Landa shows form and resilience in Rome

-

Nikolai Landa overcame myriad mechanical issues to score a hard-earned top-five finish on his FIA ERC3 Junior Championship debut on last weekend’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

With his co-driving father Günter a constant guiding light, Landa adapted well to the challenging Italian stages in his DriftCompany Rally Team-entered Ford Fiesta Raly4.



“The first thing I want to say is a big thank you to my team and especially my Dad,” said Austrian driver Landa. “They motivated me to fight through the whole rally and in the end I was extremely happy to be in the finish.



“One thing I learned is that it is completely different to be fast in Austria or to be fast here. I really had to focus on the brake management and to trust the tyres and the extremely high grip. Of course, I wanted to be faster but I’m pleased that we learned a lot and that was the aim. I’m looking forward to Rally Liepãja and we will see what happens there.”

