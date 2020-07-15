ERC newcomers Gobbin and Mabellini to battle Polonski for Abarth Rally Cup honours in Rome

-

Newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini will battle Dariusz Poloński for honours when the second Abarth Rally Cup season to take place within the FIA European Rally Championship framework gets underway on next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale (24-26 July).

They will chase a lucrative €30,000 fund on each of the five rounds of the one-make series for the Pirelli-equipped Abarth 124 rally, plus an end-of-season reward of the same amount as part of a prize package totalling €180,000.



Abarth Rally Cup 2020: Rally di Roma Capitale driver line-up



Roberto Gobbin (Italy)/Alessandro Curvi (Italy), Winners Rally TeamBased in Pinerolo, close to the city of Turin, the home of Abarth, Gobbin started his competition career in 1980 driving a Fiat A112 Abarth. When he’s not competing, Gobbin manages a car dealership business with Fiat and Abarth models among the cars for sale.



Andrea Mabellini (Italy)/Nicola Arena (Italy), Napoca RallyThe Italian youngster is switching from the circuit-based Abarth Trophy to the rally-only Abarth Rally Cup for this year. Still only 20, Mabellini has built his experience driving Rally2 machinery in recent seasons. He finished second in class in an Abarth 124 rally at the Monza Rally Show in 2017.



Dariusz Poloński (Poland)/Łukasz Sitek (Poland), RallytechnologyThe Polish crew battled Andrea Nucita for the inaugural ERC-based Abarth Rally Cup title in 2019, settling for second place on the season-deciding Rally Hungary. They scored their first Abarth Rally Cup victory on Rally di Roma Capitale.



What do they win and where do they compete?

On each round, the Abarth Rally Cup winner receives €12,000, for second place it’s €10,000 and for third it’s €8,000. The driver on top at the end of the season receives an additional €30,000. The top 10 classified Abarth Rally Cup finishers score points as follows: 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1. Abarth Rally Cup Drivers are also eligible for ERC2 points and all rounds count. The 2020 Abarth Rally Cup calendar is a follows:



Rally di Roma Capitale (asphalt), 24-26 July

Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), 14-16 August

Azores Rallye (gravel), 17-19 September

Rally Hungary (asphalt), 6-8 November

Rally Islas Canarias (asphalt), 26-28 November



Watch the video

Luca Napolitano, Head of EMEA Fiat & Abarth Brands, and Jean-Baptiste Ley, ERC Co-ordinator, get ready for the upcoming Abarth Rally Cup season here:https://youtu.be/jgacGOG8U0w



The Abarth Rally Cup regulations are available to download here:

Abarth Rally Cup sporting regulations 2020.

ERC Ready to fly again: Al-Rashed plots Rally Liepaja ERC return 4 HOURS AGO

The post ERC newcomers Gobbin and Mabellini to battle Polonski for Abarth Rally Cup honours in Rome appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC The car looks smart: Motorsport Ireland’s ERC star gives verdict on Devine new look 7 HOURS AGO