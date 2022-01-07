Yoann Bonato and Benjamin Boulloud’s mission to plant a tree for every stage won during 2021 resulted in almost 100 trees being planted.

The French aces and FIA European Rally Championship podium finishers created1 Victoire = 1 Arbrefor the 2021 season and ended up planting 37 trees as part of their environmental action.



“Planting trees will not change the face of the world but our action will contribute to evolve the mentality in our sport,” Bonato wrote on Facebook. “This was our motto at the beginning of the year and after 37 trees planted on our side, dozens of athletes who joined us from the four corners of France and brought the colours of1 Victoire = 1 Arbrearound the world, United States and Africa passing through the whole European continent, with a total of nearly 100 trees planted on different fields, we can be proud of the main actors of this project.”



Driving a CHL Sport Auto Citroën C3 Rally2 on MICHELIN tyres, Bonato and Boulloud claimed four top 10 finishes during the 2021 ERC season and also won the French championship.

