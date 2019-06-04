ERC pair go their separate ways (but not like that!)

Steve Røkland and Marius Fuglerud went their separate ways following their FIA ERC3 Junior Championship podium in Latvia last month. Fortunately for fans of the Norwegian pair, the separation was only temporary.

While Fuglerud switched to co-driving Anders Grøndal on the Aurskog-Høland Rally in their homeland at the weekend, Røkland switched seats altogether, co-driving Bernt Kollevold.



At the finish, both Fuglerud and Røkland had reason to celebrate with Fuglerud winning outright and Røkland taking a class win in fourth overall.

