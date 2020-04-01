ERC partner Pirelli backs efforts against COVID-19

Pirelli, Official Tyre Supplier of the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, is playing its part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic close to its base in Italy.

The company’s global headquarters in Milan is within one of the country’s most affected regions, Lombardy. Pirelli has been organising charity collections and the distribution of vital medical equipment, including ventilators, masks, and aprons in an attempt to combat the disease.



Pirelli has also halted the production and launch of its famous calendar (for only the second time in its history) and donated an additional €100,000 intended for the calendar to action against coronavirus, bringing the total value pledged by Pirelli and its staff to a figure in excess of one million euros.



Its employees have also been giving their time as volunteers in a variety of roles. One of them is Pirelli’s head of Formula One and car racing Mario Isola, who is a volunteer ambulance driver – but this is nothing new for Isola, who has been driving ambulances for more than 30 years (as well as driving rally cars for fun, whenever his schedule allows).



Now, however, his charitable work – along with that of everyone at Pirelli – takes on a whole new significance, as Europe aims to get on top of the pandemic.



“Motorsport may have stopped for now, but at Pirelli we are all working as hard as ever,” said Isola. “Not just in our ordinary jobs, but also to deal with the challenge that we are all facing together. From my point of view, I’ve been carrying on the same volunteer ambulance shifts as always and doing what I can to help. Just because we have the coronavirus, it doesn’t stop people becoming ill as usual, so people volunteering in any role becomes even more important, and I have been giving all the time I can to the ambulance.”

