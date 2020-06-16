ERC

ERC pays tribute to Martin Holmes

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

-

FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events is remembering Martin Homes today following the respected journalist’s passing last week.

Martin, who was 80, covered the ERC for several decades, providing his usual in-depth reporting to a number of newspapers and magazines around the world. He also devoted pages of his highly regarded annual,Pirelli World Rallying, to the ERC.

In recent years, Martin wrote ERC news and reports for various websites and made regular calls to the ERC Press Office when he was unable to attend events in person.

As well as his career as a journalist and author, Martin was a successful co-driver and took part on 32 ERC events, making his last competitive ERC appearance on Rally Poland in 1979.

Martin is survived by a son and three granddaughters.

ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale to be driven flat out even without the Ostia superspecial

3 HOURS AGO

The post ERC pays tribute to Martin Holmes appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Entries open, supplementary regulations published for ERC Rally Liepaja

16 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC Azores Rallye organisers go back in time with new online challenge

14/06/2020 AT 04:00
What's On

