Iván Ares will be a contender to make it two FIA European Rally Championship podiums from two 2020 ERC starts on next week’s Rally Islas Canarias.

The Spaniard was in the battle to win Rally Fafe Montelongo last month starting the final stage and eventually placed third behind winner Alexey Lukyanuk and runner-up Yoann Bonato.



Should Ares finish in the top three next Saturday (November 28) then he will have beaten his previous best Rally Islas Canarias result, a fourth-place finish in 2017, which was the prolific title-winner’s first season driving a Hyundai i20 R5.