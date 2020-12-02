That’s the view of Didier Clément, Head of Customer Racing at Citroën Racing, who was speaking following Bonato’s second ERC podium in three starts on Rally Islas Canarias last weekend.









Bonato placed second on the Las Palmas event at the wheel of a Michelin-equipped Citroën C3 R5.









Clément said: “With two podiums in three races, [Yoann] confirmed he is a major player at this level whilst equally demonstrating the obvious competitiveness of the C3 R5.”









Bonato said: “For us, obviously it’s a good result, on top of the one we enjoyed in Portugal. It was a really difficult rally and very competitive. We didn't know exactly where we would end up compared to the others, although we secretly hoped we could finish on the podium.”