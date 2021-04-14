Irishman Callum Devine, a podium finisher in the FIA European Rally Championship, has thanked his ASN for helping him to secure a drive on the Olympus Rally from April 24-25, round three of the American ARA series.

Based in Washington state, the ex-FIA World Rally Championship event lists top American drivers Ken Block and Travis Pastrana on a packed entry, which also includes Devine’s fellow Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy member Josh McErlean.



Devine and co-driver James Fulton will compete in a Ford Fiesta, while McErlean, who made two ERC appearances last season, lines up in a Hyundai i20 R5 alongside Keaton Williams.



“It’s awesome as they would say out there and it’s thanks to the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy,” Devine said. “The guys there have pushed us to try the stages and I’m happy to be involved. I’ll drive a Fiesta for Barry McKenna’s team and it’s great all the protocols have been sorted to do the rally.”



Devine plans to reveal more details about his 2021 plans in the coming weeks.

