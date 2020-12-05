Iván Ares landed fourth place in the provisional FIA European Rally Championship standings after scoring a second podium in as many starts.
After claiming second-place points on October’s Rally Fafe Montelongo, Ares completed Rally Islas Canarias in third position on board a Hyundai i20 R5.
The Spaniard had led at the overnight halt but lost time with a puncture and suspension damage on the final morning.
“It was a tough rally, we pushed hard and we are happy,” Ares said afterwards.
