Iván Ares landed fourth place in the provisional FIA European Rally Championship standings after scoring a second podium in as many starts.

After claiming second-place points on October’s Rally Fafe Montelongo, Ares completed Rally Islas Canarias in third position on board a Hyundai i20 R5.



The Spaniard had led at the overnight halt but lost time with a puncture and suspension damage on the final morning.



“It was a tough rally, we pushed hard and we are happy,” Ares said afterwards.