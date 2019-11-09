ERC points leader Ingram “too cautious” amid tricky morning stages in Hungary

FIA European Rally Championship points leader Chris Ingram says he has got to keep pushing despite the road conditions on Rally Hungary making life difficult during the opening loop of stages.

Ingram, who leads the overall standings by 19 points over Łukasz Habaj, currently occupies the final spot on the podium in third, just 1.2s ahead of Filip Mareš.



The Toksport WRT driver started the day well, increasing his lead over his Czech rival to nearly 10s before losing time on the final stage before service.



Ingram said: “We’re not taking any risks out there, everything is going to plan so far and we can definitely go faster [than we are].”



“As long as I don’t have any rubbish stages like the last one, we’ve got enough pace to get the podium that we need.



“Every time I drive well, we’re faster. I always have a bad stage and Filip catches up but on every other stage, we’re faster than him.”



Ingram bemoaned the fact he was almost too careful amid increasingly muddy stages during the morning. The British driver says he must now find the balance between caution on the slippery roads and pushing to keep Mareš behind him heading into the second leg on Sunday.



“[I was] just far too cautious on the mud. We got the information that it was just horrific and I think we were expecting it to be much worse [than it was]. But you’ve still got to keep pushing.”

