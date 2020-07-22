ERC Poles not apart as Stec gets ready to rally in Rome

-

Adam Stec has turned his FIA European Rally Championship debut into a show of Polish unity.

He has called on former ERC2 champion Wojciech Chuchała for advice, recruited M-Sport Poland customer support team member Kamil Kozdroń to co-drive, while he will compete in the Ford Fiesta R5 campaigned last season by ERC regular Jarosław Kołtun.



“We appreciate the co-operation with Wojciech Chuchała, who is not only a talented rally driver, but also a great trainer with extensive substantive knowledge and teaching skills,” said Stec. “Last weekend we worked together with the team on the optimal set-up of the car and gained more certainty behind the wheel of the R5 on winding asphalt sections.



Kołtun is also entered for Rally di Roma Capitale under the PLON RT banner. He will drive a Ford Fiesta R5 MkII.



Image:Adamzysko.com

