Polish FIA European Rally Championship drivers past and present will be in action when the Slovakian national series begins at the country’s only permanent racetrack later today.

Grzegorz Grzyb, an ERC podium finisher in the past, is the defending Slovakian champion and the top seed for the OMV MaxxMotion Rally Slovakia Ring in a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.



Łukasz Lewandowski (pictured), who made two ERC3 appearances in 2020, is also contesting the event in a Peugeot 208 Rally4.

