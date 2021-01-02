The structure of the FIA European Rally Championship for 2021 allows drivers to progress from Rally5 to Rally2, with the all-new Rally3 category included as the next step up from Rally4.

All drivers holding ERC priority status can score overall championship points in 2021, regardless of the type of FIA rally car they are competing in (Rally2, the new-for-2021 Rally3, Rally4, Rally5, Group N, Rally2 Kit and RGT).



While ERC2 car eligibility remains unchanged for 2021 with drivers in Group N, RGT and Rally2 Kit machinery permitted to score points, it is planned that from 2022, ERC2 will be for Rally3 cars only, subject to WMSC approval.



ERC3, the established 2WD category, will continue to be open to Rally4 and Rally5 cars and provide the first point of access to international competition for drivers stepping up from national level.