ERC Q&A: Alexey Lukyanuk

He ruled the FIA European Rally Championship in 2018, the year of his Rally di Roma Capitale triumph. Ahead of the 2020 ERC season opener in Italy, this is what Russian Rocket and Saintéloc Junior Team driver Alexey Lukuyanuk has had to say.

When was the last time you drove a rally car?“It was in Hungary almost eight months ago! It will be pretty tough to come back after such a long break. We know that some drivers already have some events and some rallies. Sit and push is my only option.”



Given it’s your first rally since last November will you still push from the start?“I don’t think my approach can change. It all depends on the feeling. If I can be confident with the car, with the conditions, with the pacenotes, it will give me a good background to push. But if we are far away from the perfect set-up and something is missing, we will have to see how it works.”



How have the preparations gone with your new co-driver Dmitry Eremeev?“We did some homework, some preparations. Of course, it does not replace the real experience in a rally car. But we are not starting from complete scratch. We already have some contact and we should be capable of handling things in the right way.”



Rally di Roma Capitale is described as very difficult. Is that a view you share?“I never really think that some rally is quite easy, another is quite difficult, it’s just a special event with its unique roads, unique character. On every rally you can find some dangerous places, some challenges to face. But the stages are so different and fun to drive. It’s really exciting.”



Some stages will be run three times rather than the usual two. What difference will that make?“Normally it changes dramatically after the first 20-30 cars on the first passs, so it will be more or less consistent, I hope. After all, Rome is not a rally where you can cut so much [the corners] like you can in Germany or Spain. I see no big stress, normally we drive as fast as possible on the first and second pass and the third one is like a bonus. For rally drivers it’s really interesting and exciting to drive new roads and more different stages but we understand the situation and these measures are necessary in this season.”

