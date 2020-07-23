ERC Q&A: Andrea Crugnola

-

With 13 stage wins out of 15 on Rally di Roma Capitale, former ERC3 Junior title contender Andrea Crugnola is one of the favourites to open the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season with a victory. This is what the Italian has had to say.

With two wins in the last three weeks, based on your speed on this event last year, plus lots of positive comments from your rivals, you are considered the favourite to win Rally di Roma Capitale. How does that make you feel?“Honestly I don’t know. Every year it’s a different story. I change car compared to last year. Of course, I did two race as a test so I will arrive to the race quite optimistic because I try to find a lot about the car to get the right feeling. I would like to do a good race of course but I don’t know the pace of other guys and maybe they will improve a lot compared to the pace of last year. I want to know where I am with the speed compared to the others.”



How difficult is Rally di Roma Capitale?“Maybe it’s the most difficult one compared to the other rallies that I will do. It’s the most demanding, especially the Pico stage. It will be a gamble like every year because of the punctures and a lot of rocks will appear during the race because everybody is cutting and you never know. Also, the other stages you need to be very focused not to make a mistake.”



You mention mistakes, are they easy to make on this rally?“The level of the grip is quite good but sometimes, like in Pico, you already know about the dirt because of the cuts. Sometimes you cannot drive always 100 per cent, you have to be very calm at times.”



With Sunday’s stages each being used three times, how much does that increase the challenge?“It will be difficult and maybe we will have more problems compared to last year’s race. It will be tough and you have to be lucky. Even if you stay on the line, maybe the car in front of you cuts a little bit more and moves a rock. The Qualifying Stage will be very important, especially for the first pass and because some World Rally Cars will run the stage before us. Even maybe if you start as the first R5 of the ERC maybe you can already find some dirt on the road.”



Looking back to last year when you won 13 of the 15 stages, what made you so quick?“I don’t know, honestly! Okay, Rome is one of my favourite race and this helped me a little bit. Maybe this is the key but I don’t know.”



How would you compare Roma to other international Tarmac rallies?“If you compare to Corsica, Valais, Barum, Ypres it’s quite different. In Italy our rallies are different because of the average speed limit. It’s a more slower race so you need to find the right line to carry on the speed after the corner. Sometimes it’s also very narrow so you need to be very focused not to make a mistake. Sometimes it’s not even enough.”



You have a good chance in a Citroën this year. How did the programme come together?“At the beginning the plan was to be the factory driver of Citroën Italia. Then after the COVID-19 problem they cut the budget. But with my sponsors and with the help of my team, which is F.P.F. Sport I found a solution and for this reason I am able to compete in all of the Italian championship even though the budget changed a little bit. I feel lucky because this year I know it’s very difficult to compete and I already know I have the budget to run the full championship so I feel grateful and lucky.”



And you take over the car driven by three-time ERC champion Luca Rosetti last year?“They decide to change a little bit to have a younger driver and of course I am really happy to have this chance.”



What are the chances of further ERC appearances this year?“I don’t think because all the efforts are for competing in the Italian championship. That will be a big task because the competitors are very strong. It’s difficult but maybe you never know.”

