ERC Q&A: Chris Ingram

Chris Ingram starts this week’s Cyprus Rally leading the FIA European Rally Championship standings. This is what the Toksport WRT driver has had to say ahead of the challenging gravel event.

Cyprus is all-new for you but what do know about the event and its fearsome reputation?"Cyprus will be a huge challenge. Last year on Rally Turkey I had a podium in World Rally Championship 2 on my debut so we can take confidence as it is similar in terms of the hot temperatures, rough gravel surface and technical roads."



How have you prepared for the event?"I spent some time with my Toksport WRT mechanics and have prepared well with videos and training. However, most of my time has been spent trying to find sponsors and funding to compete in Cyprus, which is still challenging, but I will not stop."



What’s the objective for the Cyprus Rally?"The target is to keep the championship lead, to do my best job for the team and everyone who has supported me. In Barum I regained a lot of self-belief and I want to keep the positive momentum."



You’ll be up against some rallying big hitters in Cyprus like Al-Attiyah and Hirvonen, what do you think of that prospect?"It will be amazing to compete directly with the likes of Mikko Hirvonen and Nasser and it is a huge honour for me to be car 1, 10 years after [Sébastien] Loeb was car 1 on this rally. I always dreamed of being car 1 on an international rally and I hope to make the most of my opportunity. I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who has supported us, my team Toksport and my sponsors Michelin and CarFinance247."

