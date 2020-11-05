How did your test for Rally Hungary go?

“It was quite tricky, quite difficult conditions. There was a lot of mud even though there was not so much rain during the day itself. But it was still difficult as we didn't get so many runs. I think we only got about 30 kilometres of testing all day in the end. Still we were able to make some improvements and try some different things and hopefully we're ready for the rally.”



The roads were wet and muddy with a need for the wet-weather MRF tyres, even though it didn't rain. Are you expecting similar conditions on the rally?

“I have no idea what the weather will do in the next couple of days! We don't start obviously, properly until Saturday. So, we have a few days to see what the weather does. But this test gave us a little bit of a taste of what it can be like.”



Rally Hungary has plenty of fast roads is that is that something you're going to look forward to?I don't really know what I'm going into! I have watched a few onboards but I have a lot to learn. Obviously, we've been trying to improve the tyre during the last couple of events. So we will look to do more of the same here.”



From what you’ve seen in terms of onboard footage can your draw on any similar experiences from other rallies?

“From what I can see the stages look like narrow, muddy, slippery, bumpy so maybe some knowledge from back home [in Ireland] will help. Like a lot of the ERC rallies this year a lot of the people are going to be there, it will be another challenge.”



Given the importance of the development of the MRF tyre and the data capture, how do you approach the weekend?“It is the same like it is every weekend, we analyse and see where we can improve it. It is not any different to the other rallies. We will look to go out and drive in a good rhythm. We will try not to take any risks and try and make some improvements all the time.”