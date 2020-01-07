Dennis Rådström is targeting FIA ERC3 Junior Championship title success in 2020. This is what the 25-year-old Swede has had to say after announcing his plans for the upcoming season, which he’ll tackle in a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T.

Why have you chosen the ERC for 2020?“After three years in the Junior World Rally Championship I have been looking to progress my career in four-wheel drive. But that’s a lot of money and the ERC is great for my development because I will be working in a team environment with everyone around you, the engineers, wanting only you to win. The ERC is also a great championship with great events and great competition. It was quite an easy choice.”



But becoming world champion remains your ultimate goal, right?“Yeah, but there are a lot of stars in the world championship at the moment who have been through the ERC in their careers. This is an opportunity to get more experience and join them in the future.”



How would you rate your ERC event knowledge?“I did Rally Poland in the world championship in 2017 and finished second in my class. Last year I went to Barum Czech Rally Zlín as a spectator and that’s where I saw the Orsák team and the professional way they operated. Of course, I’m lacking experience of most of the ERC rallies although I do have good experience on asphalt and gravel. I will just need to be good on the recces!”



What’s your goal for 2020?“The only goal is to win the championship and have some fun as a bonus. We have a lot of experience in the Fiesta already, we have a good team and knowledge on every surface. We will give it our all.”



Photo:M-Sport/FIA Junior World Rally Championship

The post ERC Q&A: Dennis Radstrom appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.