A rising star of Czech rallying and hometown hero Erik Cais is also a Barum Czech Rally Zlín ambassador. This is what the 22-year-old Yacco ACCR Team driver has head to say ahead of round four of the FIA European Rally Championship.

What’s your first memory of Barum Czech Rally Zlín?“I think it was 2005 when I cleaned the car for my father [Miroslav]. It was such a great time because I never visited another rally, just Barum because I was too small and Barum was at home. I was always looking forward to Barum because I wanted to see the car of my father. It was so great.”



Were you ever taken to the stages to watch the action or were you always in service?“Sometimes I watched the stages but it was best to spend the time with the mechanics, all team members in the service park and I really enjoyed that time. I remember I would go to the headquarters to get the results and go back to service on a scooter.”



When did you decide you wanted to take part on the event?“Probably since I know what Barum is! Since this moment I thought it was such a cool thing to drive a car fast and even to be a racing driver. That was the moment I recognised I wanted to be like my father.”



How big was the rally in your school, were you and your friends talking about it a lot?“Everybody was. In Zlín it’s one of the most popular things. We have hockey and football, but everybody knows Barum. Everybody is talking about Barum, that they will go there with family and with friends. It’s always such a great event.”



What was it like making your Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut in 2018?“It was absolutely the dream come true. There was heavy rain and we were leading the ERC3 Junior drivers but I did a puncture. Jarek [Orsák] came to me and told me, ‘don’t worry Erik, your time will come’. Next year, 2019, I know I can win but on the last stage there was a bad crash and that was the reason why I didn’t win [because the stage was stopped]. I pushed like hell on that stage and from what we know from people with the sector timing the win probably would have happened. It’s just ‘probably’ but I could have crashed also. After, Jarek also came to me and said, ‘don’t worry Erik, your time will come’. Now we are going to be in the highest-specification car you can drive in the European championship. When you dream about Barum you are never expecting this. When I dream I thought I would not take an R5 at my age, but just a normal car and just drive on the rally to feel the experience of the Barum Rally. Now we are going as a good competitor in the ERC and ambassadors of the rally. We have a [start] number in the top 10 and that’s something really incredible. I cannot describe what I am feeling before Barum, it’s just pure happiness and I thank all my partners, family and team that we are going to Barum.”



Can you believe how quickly your career is progressing – it’s only your third full season after all?“It’s happening so fast and I’m just so much looking forward to the Barum because I will enjoy this 150 per cent. I will see my family and my friends there and I will do absolutely my best to make Zlín proud.”



You start the event on the back of winning the Polish championship-counting Rally Rzeszowski. How can that result help you?“We had a good fight with Miko Marczyk and also with the other Polish guys. It was such a great result and to win in Poland in such a big race is also important because we were up against the best Polish drivers and we won so it’s really cool. It was interesting to see we are making good progress and we will be well prepared for the Barum Rally. Let’s see the final result.”



What will the final result be?“This is something I really don’t want to say because I really don’t know. For me it will be best to fight for seventh or maybe even better. I’m really praying for rain and hopefully it will come but let’s see.”



You have a reputation for being fast in the rain. Where does this speed come from?“This is coming from the bicycle racing. You are feeling the bicycle from your body and when it’s raining you need to feel the car far more than normally because the car is moving much more. You are not focusing about putting pressure in the tyres but focusing on where the whole car will go after the muddy section and how fast you can go there and keep the flow and everything. This all came from the bicycle.”



Finally, what do you think of Jan Kopecký and his record on Barum Czech Rally Zlín?“Mr Kopecký is an absolute legend, same as Mr Kesta in the Czech Republic before him. To compete with Mr Kopecký will show we are doing our job right. If we will reach some stage times near to Mr Kopecký it will mean we are showing our potential. I will look to the time of Mr Kopecký because he’s truly a legend on this rally but also I will look a lot at the times of Mr [Alexey] Lukyanuk because he will be really, really fast. But really I have to focus on myself and my preparation. You can compare more to these guys if you are focusing on your own job and doing the best you can.”

