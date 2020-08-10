ERC Q&A: Martins Sesks

-

He’s the local hero from Liepāja returning to the FIA European Rally Championship for his home rally. This is what Mārtiņš Sesks, the 2018 ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion from Latvia, has had to say.

It’s been a very unprecedented 2020. How did you keep busy during lockdown?“Well, firstly, it’s good to be back in the ERC. Since the pandemic we have done two national rallies in Lithuania after our second place on Rally Sweden in February. On the one hand having no rallies meant we had quite much time to analyse what we have done during the winter, but also I had a very good opportunity to do my physical exercises and build up my strength for rallies so in every bad situation you can find good ones.”



What have you done to prepare for Rally Liepāja?“We have done good homework and we have done some good testing kilometres and these two rallies so we are feeling quite ready for Rally Liepāja and our return to ERC3.”



As the local hero is there any pressure on you to deliver a top result?“For sure there is some pressure but I have never won my home rally. I have done it since 2015 and I have been second or fourth all the time. Maybe it’s time to change that!”



Is there any chance of more ERC events now that the World Rally Championship is your focus?“The basic plan is to get ready for Rally Estonia in September and to have a little fight with Ken Torn to see how fast we are.”



Having stepped up to a Rally2-specification car for last year’s event were you not tempted to try the ERC1 category again?“Now we have our own R2 car at home to gain the kilometres for the Junior World Rally Championship, it would be a nonsense to drive an R5. But that doesn’t mean I didn’t like the R5 and I got the podium here last year in an R5. I liked the R5 a lot and for sure we are working quite hard to compete next season in an R5, maybe, but now it’s only on the table and on the mind.”



Sesks is pictured being interviewed by ERC Radio's Julian Porter on Rally Liepāja in 2019.

