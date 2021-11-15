Having led on his FIA European Rally Championship debut – and his first Rally Islas Canarias start – last season, Nil Solans will be a contender for a top finish in his Team MRF Tyres-entered Hyundai i20 R5. This is what the speedy Spaniard has said ahead of his home round of the ERC from November 18-20.

Looking ahead to Rally Islas Canarias, how would you assess the event and the challenge in store?“There are many changes with only one stage unchanged from last year so it’s really a new rally for me. But that’s good and the driving style of these roads is similar to what we have in [mainland] Spain. It will be good for us, MRF has a new tyre and are developing all the time and the tyre looks to be really nice.”



You mentioned your driving style, can you describe what that is?“It’s a rally more like a circuit, even though I am not used to driving on circuits! There is a lot of wide Tarmac with two lanes so it’s amazing and easy to drive for me. My pacenotes are very representative for these kinds of roads and it’s clear for me to understand the speeds and what’s required.”



The grip level is often very high and consistent on Rally Islas Canarias because of the volcanic lava used in the formation of the roads. Is that something you experienced last year?“It’s good and it’s easy to learn if the road will have a good grip or not and you can see with your eyes if it’s changing. I would say 90 per cent of the rally last year had good Tarmac and good grip and I expect the same this year.”



Last year’s wet conditions were in complete contrast to the warm and sunny weather usually experienced on Rally Islas Canarias. How difficult was it and how can your experience from 2020 help you this year?“Everybody was telling me the rally is very difficult when it rains but, for me, it was very simple let’s say, probably because I am more used to these conditions on fast and smooth Tarmac. The forecast this year seems to be for sun but it’s an island and all the time you move around and go to the top of the mountain it’s changing so let’s see.”



Do you feel you have enough experience of your car to properly attack?“In Canarias we will drive the old Hyundai i20 R5, not the new one, but we made a little test in Italy just to check the car and the new tyre compounds. I was really happy about the car and the tyres. Let’s see but it looks a good car and a nice car and I am sure we will be able to adapt to the car and the correct set-up on these types of roads.”



What’s your target for Rally Islas Canarias?“Let’s see how it goes but for sure we will give 100 per cent from our side and try to do our best. If we can fight for the victory for sure we will fight but let’s go step by step. First of all we need to do a very good test on Monday to prepare the car.”



Your brother Jan is also doing the rally. What’s the rivalry like when you are competing and do you ever work together?“We are always in touch and trying to improve together. Here we will drive on different tyres, in different cars so it’s not exactly the same situation. It will be good to compete against my brother but there is no competition inside. We enjoy the rallies and love to compete together in the Rally2 category in the European championship.”

Ad

ERC Countdown to Canarias: ERC event preview 6 HOURS AGO

ERC Countdown to Canarias: Alonso’s ERC hello again and goodbye 12 HOURS AGO