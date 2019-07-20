ERC Q&A: Rally di Roma Capitale leader Andrea Crugnola

2014 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship runner-up Andrea Crugnola is grabbing headlines once again by leading Rally di Roma Capitale. After scoring two stage wins out of three on Saturday morning, we caught up with Crugnola to understand the secret behind his rapid pace.

Q: It's been a good morning for you so far, hasn't it?



A: Yes, of course, we are happy about our morning. We need to work a little bit on the set-up of the car because it's our first time with the Škoda on Tarmac. Pace is very high, we are very close with the other competitors so we need to stay focused, keep our pace high and of course avoid mistakes and punctures.



Q: That seems quite difficult with so many drivers having problems. How are you guys keeping out of trouble?



A: Last year I was starting 40th [on the road] because I didn't enter ERC and I got punctures! So this year it was very important to set a good time in the Qualifying Stage, to start at the front in the first group at least. Now we will have some rocks [on the road] like the others so we will try to manage it. Sometimes you also have to be lucky: it's like this for everyone. We will see after the next three stages and when we finish the loop, we will see where we can be.



Q: And what do you want to do to the set-up? You said you weren't too happy with it.



A: Yes, we need to work because I'm trying to adapt my driving style to the car, but it's not enough, so we need to find some speed from our set-up. This is the plan and I hope we can fix it with the engineers and the mechanics.

