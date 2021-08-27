Barum Czech Rally Zlín Qualifying Stage winner Andreas Mikkelsen will open the road on Saturday’s stages after electing to start first on round four of the FIA European Rally Championship.





The Toksport WRT Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo driver earned the right to pick first at the start selection ceremony at a packed main square in Zlín this afternoon and chose position number one. Afterwards he explained why he'd opted to run at the front. "It was not an easy choice. If it stays dry a little bit further back is better because there is some cleaning on some stages where there's a lot of gravel. But if it rains and it gets wet it's a good thing to be first on the road because you can drag mud onto the road for the people behind. It depends on the conditions but I think it will be wet so let's see." The starting order for Saturday's action features eight stages over a competitive distance of 127.18 kilometres, starting with the 12.73-kilometre Březová stage from 09h31 local time. Meanwhile, the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín begins with SSS Zlín from 21h15 today.

