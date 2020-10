ERC Radio will be broadcasting live from the Rally Fafe Montelongo shakedown today as round three of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship gets underway.

From 17h00 CET (16h00 local time), ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be reporting from the stop line of the 3.30-kilometre shakedown.



ERC Radio is available by clickinghereor via the ERC app.