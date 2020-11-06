ERC Radio is broadcasting live coverage from Rally Hungary, round four of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.
Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be reporting live from the stages to bring all the action and reaction.
Coverage begins from 18h45 CET today (Friday) with coverage from the opening Rabócsiring superspecial stage and will continue throughout the Rally Hungary weekend.
ERC Radio is available via the official ERC app or athttps://www.fiaerc.com.
ERC
Turan looks back one year on from shock ERC Rally Hungary win
The post ERC Radio Live from Rally Hungary appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Bonato prepared for “difficult” Rally Hungary as points-scoring ERC driver
ERC
Interest in ERC Junior remains strong with more new recruits for 15-car Rally Hungary entry