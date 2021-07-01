ERC Radio’s live coverage of Rally Liepāja, round two of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, begins at 17h15 local time (16h15 CET) today.

Reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will be positioned at the end of the Welcome to Latvia! Qualifying Stage to provide instant driver reaction and their unique expert analysis with the timed action due to begin at 17h30 local time (16h30 CET).



Following the Welcome to Latvia! Qualifying Stage, ERC Radio is back on air at 11h45 local time (10h45 CET) on Friday (July 2) for leg one’s high-speed action.



ERC Radio is available by clickingHEREor downloading the ERC app.

