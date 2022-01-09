The 55th Azores Rallye and Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras were among Andreas Mikkelsen’s top-five moments of 2021.

During a season when he landed both the FIA European Rally Championship and FIA WRC2 titles, Mikkelsen savoured a number of highlights, including his category wins on Rallye Monte-Carlo and Acropolis Rally of Greece.



In an interview published at Skoda-motorsport.com, the ace Norwegian, who drove a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo for Toksport WRT, also chose both legs of the ERC’s Portuguese double-header as events that particularly stood out.



“The two rallies we had in the ERC; the wins in the Azores Rallye, which is one of my favourite events, and Fafe,” Mikkelsen said. “We had a big fight with Dani Sordo in both events. We managed to reach the first place in both.”

