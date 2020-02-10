ERC rally best in Italy

The ERC-counting Rally di Roma Capitale has been voted best round of the 2019 Italian championship.

Italy’s FIA European Rally Championship qualifier for the past four seasons received the top award from the ACI Sport Commission with Francesca Pagliuca from event organiser Motorsport Italy accepting the accolade at a ceremony held in Monza last Friday (7 February).



A statement from the all-asphalt event read: “Rally di Roma Capitale has been chosen by a panel of experts [from ACI]. This choice has been made considering several parameters that went beyond the technical and sporting content of the event. An important point that made this rally the benchmark in Italy has been the huge work put in by the group led by Max Rendina in terms of communication – at a local, national and international level, and the efforts to bring the Rally di Roma Capitale close to the people.”



Rally di Roma Capitale joined the ERC roster in 2017 with Bryan Bouffier beating Kajetan Kajetanowicz to victory by 0.3s. This year’s event, which counts as the fifth event of the ERC season, takes place from 24-26 July.

