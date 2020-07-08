ERC Rally di Roma Capitale calling for Creighton

-

William Creighton is the latest young hopeful to choose the FIA European Rally Championship to build his experience at international level and show the potential that had made him the favourite to win this season’s Motorsport UK British Junior title.

Creighton, 22, has registered for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship points on Rally di Roma Capitale later this month (24-26 July), having switched to the regional contest following the cancellation of the British championship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



He won his class on the first event of the British championship season, the Cambrian Rally in Wales in February. But with no further BRC rounds taking place, Rally di Roma Capitale provides an ideal opportunity for Creighton to step up to a higher level and complete more competitive kilometres in his new-for-2020 Ford Fiesta R2T, having rallied a Peugeot 208 R2 previously.



“At the start of the year our plan was 100 per cent the Junior BRC,” said Creighton. “It was a good start but then everything stopped due to COVID-19, unfortunately. But we’ve had a good break and now we’re busting to get back at it. Rome is an opportunity and an adventure. We’ve entered the ERC Junior Championship and the ERC is obviously up there with the world championship, but it’s hard to know what to expect until I see the entry list.”



Creighton, an ex-karter and university graduate, has made one ERC appearance to date, the 2016 Circuit of Ireland Rally. He managed a sole outing on asphalt, Ireland’s Mayo Stages in March, in his Fiesta, which is being prepared by the experienced David Greer Motorsport team.



“I suppose being from Ireland means driving well on Tarmac is no problem, but Rome will be quite different I’m sure to what we have over here,” Creighton explained. “We were always in the 208 [on asphalt] and we’ve only done a little bit of mileage in the Fiesta on Tarmac so it will take a bit of time to get bedded in. This is definitely going to be a new experience for us.”



Creighton, who will be co-driven by Irishman Liam Regan, is one of number of rising talents contesting the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category on Rally di Roma Capitale. Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas, Amaury Molle from Belgium, Austrian Nikolai Landa and Sweden’s Dennis Rådström are among the ERC3 Junior contingent announced so far for the all-asphalt event.



