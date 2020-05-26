ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
7 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

-

Entries are now open for Rally di Roma Capitale, the planned first round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

The supplementary regulations, event programme, itinerary, maps, the COVID-19 protocol and other important documents can are also available and can be downloaded at:www.rallydiromacapitale.it/competitors

In addition, the new Motorsport Pass platform is available. All those attending the event must register for a free-of-charge pass as part of strict COVID-19 measures implemented by event organiser Motorsport Italia and ACI Sport.

Entries must be submitted with the FIA via this link:https://registrations.fia.com/rally.

ERC

Access pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online

6 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Vita reveals new ERC Junior look

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

ERC

Access pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online

6 HOURS AGO
ERC

Vita reveals new ERC Junior look

YESTERDAY AT 04:00
ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: pt. 3

YESTERDAY AT 16:00
ERC

ERC drivers who’ve raced: part two

24/05/2020 AT 10:00

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Rally Canaries

Highlights: ERC Rally Islas Canarias

00:03:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG2_STE

00:02:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

BREEN SS10

00:01:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
ERC

KAJTO_LEG1_WEB

00:01:11
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Thiem salutes sensational Nadal dropshot

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
Formula 1

Ericsson wants to be in more competitive car

16/08/2017 AT 17:08
Formula 1

Sainz explains comment that angered Red Bull

08/07/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Wimbledon

Federer: Murray is tired and struggling with injuries

23/06/2017 AT 08:18
Australian Open

Wawrinka and Tsonga argue in French – so what did they say?

24/01/2017 AT 08:36
Football

Sensational De Gea may finally have the Manchester United team he deserves

03/01/2017 AT 11:35
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleAccess pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online