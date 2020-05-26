Image credit: ERC
-
Entries are now open for Rally di Roma Capitale, the planned first round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.
The supplementary regulations, event programme, itinerary, maps, the COVID-19 protocol and other important documents can are also available and can be downloaded at:www.rallydiromacapitale.it/competitors
In addition, the new Motorsport Pass platform is available. All those attending the event must register for a free-of-charge pass as part of strict COVID-19 measures implemented by event organiser Motorsport Italia and ACI Sport.
Entries must be submitted with the FIA via this link:https://registrations.fia.com/rally.
Access pass web platform and tutorial for ERC Rally di Roma Capitale now online
The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale entries open appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.