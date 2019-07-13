ERC Rally di Roma Capitale facts and stats

The 2019 FIA European Rally Championship is stopping off in the Italian capital this week so are here are some essential facts and stats on Rally di Roma Capitale.

Essentials

What:FIA European Rally Championship round 5 of 8*

When:19-21 July 2019

Where:Fiuggi, Ostia and Rome

Stages:16

Distance:203.40 kilometres

Surface:Asphalt

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):2 (2017 and 2018)



*Also counting for:FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, ERC2, ERC3, FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, ERC Nations’ Cup, ERC Ladies’ Trophy, Abarth Rally Cup



Recent winners:

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*

2015:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (ŠKODA Fabia R5)*

2014:Tonino Di Cosimo/Mario Papa (Ford Focus RS WRC 08)*

*Non-ERC event



Five facts:

1:Rome’s famous Colosseum, which features on the Roma parade route, is the largest amphitheatre ever built. Construction began in AD 72 and was completed in AD 80.

2:In stark contrast, Rally di Roma Capitale took place for the first time in 2013, joining the European championship roster in 2017.

3:The commune of event base Fiuggi, to the southeast of central Rome, was made famous by its natural spring water and the healing powers it possesses.

4:Rome was one of two European capitals to host ERC action in 2018 with Nicosia home to a stage of the Cyprus Rally.

5:Italy has celebrated 23 European championship triumphs over the years. Giandomenico Basso and Luca Rossetti are both three-time winners.



Activities and opportunities:

Free Practice (for priority drivers):07h30-09h00, 19 July, Fumone – Frosinone (4.02 kilometres)

Qualifying Stage (for priority drivers):09h30, 19 July, Fumone – Frosinone (4.02 kilometres)

Shakedown (for all drivers):10h30-12h30, 19 July, Fumone – Frosinone (4.02 kilometres)

Start order selection:17h30, 19 July, Castel Sant’Angelo, Roma

Autograph session:18h30, 19 July, Castel Sant’Angelo, Rome

Ceremonial start followed by Rome parade:19h00, 19 July, Castel Sant’Angelo, Rome

Finishing podium:20h30, 21 July, Lido di Ostia



More information/resources, including event itinerary, entry list and maps:

https://www.fiaerc.com/event/rally-di-roma-capitale-2019/

