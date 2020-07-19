ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale facts and stats

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Next week's Rally di Roma Capitale (24-26 July) marks the start of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. Here are some essential facts and stats.

Essentials:
What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 1 of 6
When:24-26 July 2020
Where:Fiuggi, near Rome, Italy
Stages:15
Distance:197.80 kilometres
Longest stage:Santopadre-Arpino (21.17 kilometres)
Shortest stage:Rocca di Cave (7.25 kilometres)
Surface:Tarmac
ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):3 (2017-2019)

Recent winners:
2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (Škoda Fabia R5)
2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)
2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)
2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)
2015:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)

The big entry numbers:
The entry list for Rally di Roma Capitale demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the key numbers:

87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale.
56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.
42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.
26:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of26entries, with13eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.
24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.
4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.
34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.
3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.

Five facts:
1:Rally di Roma Capitale took place for the first time in 2013 and joined the ERC roster in 2017.
2:The event hosted the closest finish in recent ERC history that year as Bryan Bouffier beat Kajetan Kajetanowicz by 0.3s.
3:The commune of event base Fiuggi, to the southeast of central Rome, was made famous by its natural spring water and the healing powers it possesses.
4:Max Rendina, who heads up Rally di Roma Capitale organiser Motorsport Italia, has three ERC starts to his name.
5:Rome was one of two European capitals to host the ERC in 2019. Nicosia is home to the Cyprus Rally.

ERC

Fourmaux on a mission as ERC Rally di Roma Capitale approaches

13 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale facts and stats appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

Strong test allows Llarena to overcome ERC1 Junior worries

16 HOURS AGO
ERC

ERC1 Junior Devine keeping expectations in check for Rome

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On