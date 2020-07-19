ERC Rally di Roma Capitale facts and stats

-

Next week's Rally di Roma Capitale (24-26 July) marks the start of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. Here are some essential facts and stats.

Essentials:

What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 1 of 6

When:24-26 July 2020

Where:Fiuggi, near Rome, Italy

Stages:15

Distance:197.80 kilometres

Longest stage:Santopadre-Arpino (21.17 kilometres)

Shortest stage:Rocca di Cave (7.25 kilometres)

Surface:Tarmac

ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):3 (2017-2019)



Recent winners:

2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (Škoda Fabia R5)

2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)

2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)

2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)

2015:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)



The big entry numbers:

The entry list for Rally di Roma Capitale demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the key numbers:



87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale.

56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.

42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.

26:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of26entries, with13eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.

24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.

4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.

34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.

3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.



Five facts:

1:Rally di Roma Capitale took place for the first time in 2013 and joined the ERC roster in 2017.

2:The event hosted the closest finish in recent ERC history that year as Bryan Bouffier beat Kajetan Kajetanowicz by 0.3s.

3:The commune of event base Fiuggi, to the southeast of central Rome, was made famous by its natural spring water and the healing powers it possesses.

4:Max Rendina, who heads up Rally di Roma Capitale organiser Motorsport Italia, has three ERC starts to his name.

5:Rome was one of two European capitals to host the ERC in 2019. Nicosia is home to the Cyprus Rally.

ERC Fourmaux on a mission as ERC Rally di Roma Capitale approaches 13 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale facts and stats appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Strong test allows Llarena to overcome ERC1 Junior worries 16 HOURS AGO