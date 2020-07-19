ERC Rally di Roma Capitale facts and stats

Image credit: ERC
Next week's Rally di Roma Capitale (24-26 July) marks the start of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship. Here are some essential facts and stats.
Essentials:
What:2020 FIA European Rally Championship round 1 of 6
When:24-26 July 2020
Where:Fiuggi, near Rome, Italy
Stages:15
Distance:197.80 kilometres
Longest stage:Santopadre-Arpino (21.17 kilometres)
Shortest stage:Rocca di Cave (7.25 kilometres)
Surface:Tarmac
ERC appearances (since 2004 restructuring):3 (2017-2019)
Recent winners:
2019:Giandomenico Basso/Lorenzo Granai (Škoda Fabia R5)
2018:Alexey Lukyanuk/Alexey Arnautov (Ford Fiesta R5)
2017:Bryan Bouffier/Xavier Panseri (Ford Fiesta R5)
2016:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)
2015:Umberto Scandola/Guide D’Amore (Škoda Fabia R5) (Non-ERC event)
The big entry numbers:
The entry list for Rally di Roma Capitale demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of the key numbers:
87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale.
56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.
42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.
26:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of26entries, with13eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.
24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.
4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.
34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.
3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.
Five facts:
1:Rally di Roma Capitale took place for the first time in 2013 and joined the ERC roster in 2017.
2:The event hosted the closest finish in recent ERC history that year as Bryan Bouffier beat Kajetan Kajetanowicz by 0.3s.
3:The commune of event base Fiuggi, to the southeast of central Rome, was made famous by its natural spring water and the healing powers it possesses.
4:Max Rendina, who heads up Rally di Roma Capitale organiser Motorsport Italia, has three ERC starts to his name.
5:Rome was one of two European capitals to host the ERC in 2019. Nicosia is home to the Cyprus Rally.
