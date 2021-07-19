Here's a summary of the main talking points ahead of round three of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, Rally di Roma Capitale.

*Last year’s winnerAlexey Lukyanuk(Saintéloc Junior Team Citroën C3 Rally2) aims to defend his FIA European Rally Championship lead fresh from heroically winning the WRC3 category on Rally Estonia ahead of WRC2 winnerAndreas Mikkelsen, who is seeded number two for his Rally di Roma Capitale debut in a Toksport WRT-run Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo.

*ORLEN Team’s ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory memberMiko Marczykmakes his second Rome start on the back of a third Polish championship event win on last weekend’s asphalt-based Rajd Nadwiślański.

*Nikolay Gryazinwon Rally Liepāja and will look for a confidence boost in Rome after crashing out of the WRC2 fight on Rally Estonia. The Latvia-based Russian has previous Rally di Roma Capitale experience to call upon, as does Rallye Team Spain’s emerging starEfrén Llarena. But while Llarena has some stage knowledge, he’s never driven his Fabia on Tarmac before.

*Ireland’sCraig Breenstarts Rally di Roma Capitale for Team MRF Tyres on a high after finishing second overall on Rally Estonia and the previous ERC round, Rally Liepāja.

*Former event winnerSimone Campedellireturns to the Team MRF Tyres’ attack for his home round of the ERC (see ERC Q&A below for more information).

*Although Rally di Roma Capitale is all-new forNil Solans, the Rallye Team Spain ace’s asphalt pedigree is not in doubt.

*CzechErik Caisrevved up for his return to Rome by finishing second to Simon Wagner on the Austrian championship Rallye Weiz last weekend in his Yacco ACCR Team Ford Fiesta Rally2.

*Four-time Hungarian championNorbert Herczig(Škoda Rally Team Hungaria) is a known force on asphalt, as is CHL Sport Auto Citroën driver and Roma rookieYoann Bonatofrom France (pictured).

*Umberto Scandolais a two-time Rally di Roma Capitale winner and heads the Hyundai Rally Team Italia challenge, which also includes defending Italian championAndrea Crugnola, a winner of no fewer than 19 Rally di Roma Capitale stages in the past.

*Other top national drivers chasing ERC success in Rome include current Italian championship leader and former ERC3 Junior driverFabio Andolfi,Tommaso Ciuffi,Damiano De Tommaso,Andrea MazzocchiandGiacomo Scattolin.

*Giandomenico Bassohas two ERC titles and two Rally di Roma Capitale victories on his impressive CV and returns to Škoda power after competing in a Volkswagen Polo last season.

*Italy-born RomanianSimone Tempestiniis a five-time national champion and a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, while fellow Škoda driverAlberto Battistollicontinues to show promise.

*Rachele Somaschiniis back on ERC duty having stepped up to Rally2 level in a Citroën C3 for 2021.

*Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy-backedCallum Devinecounts on Ford Fiesta power for his second Rome start. CompatriotsJosh McErleanandPauric Duffycompete in Hyundai i20 R5s.

*ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory memberGrégoire Munsterstarts Rally di Roma Capitale for a third time hoping for a change of fortune following a luckless start to his ERC season. He’s joined on the entry list by fellow Hyundai Junior DriverOle Christian Veiby, a Roma newcomer.

*Rapid SpaniardIván Ares(Hyundai Ares Racing) makes his first start in Rome after finishing second on Rally de Ourense in his homeland last weekend. He took an ERC podium double on asphalt in 2020.

*Rome residentAlbert von Thurn und Taxismakes a welcome return to ERC action, whileJarosław Koltun,Aloísio Monteiro,Luis VilariñoandIgor Widłakcontinue their respective ERC adventures.

*Dominik Stříteskýis highly rated in his native Czech Republic and is using Rally di Roma Capitale to make his ERC debut.

*Dmitry Feofanovmoved to the top of the ERC2 title table with his first category win on Rally Liepāja. Reverting back to his Rally2 Kit-specification Suzuki Swift R4lly S, Feofanov faces opposition for production class success from a host of Roma rookies. They include round one winnerJavier Pardo(Suzuki Motor Ibérica), Toyota Yaris driverVictor Cartier,Michał Pryczek(Subaru Historic Rally Team) and Pardo’s Suzuki-powered team-mateJoan Vinyes.

*Dariusz Polońskiand the returningRoberto Gobbinare contenders for Abarth Rally Cup success, whileCsába Juhaszreturns to Rally di Roma Capitale in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X after taking part last season in a Renault Clio R3T.

*The ERC Junior fight for drivers under 28 in Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres is between Ford Fiesta Rally3 runnersOscar SolbergandKen Torn, who won ERC3 Junior in Rome last season.

*FinnSami Pajarimakes his Roma debut leading ERC3/ERC3 Junior and the FIA Junior World Rally Championship following his category success in Estonia last weekend.

*Rallye Team Spain’sPep Bassasprovides strong opposition in ERC3, while Germany’sNick Loofreturns to Rome having scored ERC3 Junior podiums in Poland and Latvia. Loof, who recently celebrated turning 20, completed the Rally di Roma Capitale recce last year but has yet to tackle the event’s asphalt stages in anger.

*Renowned asphalt aceJean-Baptiste Franceschi, from France, took an ERC3/ERC3 Junior win double in Latvia in Renault’s all-new Clio Rally4. NorwegianOla Jr Norepartners Franceschi at Toksport WRT in a second Clio Rally4. Multiple ERC3 event winnerFlorian Bernardiis also Clio Rally4-powered for his eagerly-anticipated category return.

*RomanianNorbert Maiorwill be one to watch in a Peugeot 208 Rally4, while Martin László finished third in ERC3 on his Roma debut last season and favours asphalt over gravel. The Hungarian finished two places ahead of compatriotAdrienn Vogel, the top female scorer in ERC 2020.

*Rallye Team Spain’sAlejandro Cáchonis back on ERC3 Junior duty after non-starting in Liepāja whereAmaury MolleandDaniel Polášekboth scored well. However, out of the trio, only Molle has previous Roma experience.Łukasz Lewandowskibattled back from rolling his Opel Corsa Rally4 to score ERC3 points in Latvia.

*Rising Italian starAndrea Mabelliniis on a mission to top the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT order for the second event running, but Turkey’sYigit Timuris keen on revenge for his Rally Liepāja time penalty heartbreak.Paulo Soria, from Argentina, and French pairBastien BergounheandGhjuvanni Rossicomplete the Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT entry in their identical Clio Rally5s run on MICHELIN tyres.

