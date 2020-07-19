ERC Rally di Roma Capitale: The big entry numbers reminder

Image credit: ERC
The entry list for Rally di Roma Capitale demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. See below for some of the key numbers.
87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale.
56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.
42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.
26:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of26entries, with13eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.
24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.
4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.
34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.
3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.
