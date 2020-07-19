-

The entry list for Rally di Roma Capitale demonstrates the appeal of the ERC and commitment from the competing teams and drivers during the unprecedented period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. See below for some of the key numbers.

87:A total of87crews have entered Rally di Roma Capitale.



56:Of the87drivers entered,56(64%) have registered for the FIA European Rally Championship.



42:Some42top-of-the-range Rally2 cars are set for action in Rome with29crewed by ERC drivers.



26:The ERC Junior championships have attracted a total of26entries, with13eligible for ERC1 Junior (for Rally2 cars) and13in contention for ERC3 Junior honours in Pirelli-equipped Rally4 and Rally5 cars.



24:With24nationalities represented by the competing drivers, the international appeal of the ERC is underlined once again.



4:Reigning national champions from Germany, Italy, Poland and Romania, plus the ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior title holders set to take part.



34:Drivers competing in Rome have won a combined34ERC events and claimed3overall FIA European Rally Championship titles.



3:The opening round of the Abarth Rally Cup will be a three-driver battle between Dariusz Poloński and newcomers Roberto Gobbin and Andrea Mabellini.

ERC Getting ready in style: Tempestini starts ERC1 Junior bid a winner 9 HOURS AGO

The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale: The big entry numbers reminder appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Pollara up for more “beautiful” ERC appearances 12 HOURS AGO