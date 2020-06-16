ERC

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale to be driven flat out even without the Ostia superspecial

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

ERC Rally di Roma Capitale is gearing up to provide more high-speed memories only this time without the Ostia superspecial.

Part of the competitive route since 2018, the superspecial at Lido di Ostia – a seaside resort west of central Rome – provided the closing spectacle for Italy’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship as well as featuring the Villaggio dei Motori, a popular mini motorshow and entertainment attraction.

For 2020, Rally di Roma Capitale organiser Motorsport Italia had planned to visit Ostia not once but twice with two runs of the 1.20-kilometre superspecial on Friday 24 July and again on Sunday 26 July.

However, recent developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically mass gatherings have, unfortunately, forced Motorsport Italia to adjust its plans for 2020 by removing Ostia from the itinerary, which will still remain above 200 kilometres.

A statement from the Rally di Roma Capitale organisers, read: “The decision has been taken following the two important documents made official in the past few days. From the one side, the Decree-Law of 11 June confirmed the indications regarding the social distances and limitation of crowding to outdoor sporting events like the Rally di Roma. From the other side, the note from ACI Sport on 9 June specified that ‘in order to guarantee the safety necessary to restart the motorsport sector, the general protocol for the containment of COVID-19 in motorsport prevents running superspecial stages and all the events that necessarily involve the presence of a lot of people’.”

With thousands of fans flocking to Ostia for the climax to Rally di Roma Capitale in recent seasons, Motorsport Italia conceded that it would have been impossible to comply with the current limitations while, at the same time, guaranteeing the level of spectacle that has made Ostia a key highlight of the event. For the same reason, the process for requesting a spectator pass through the new platform is still not active but will be soon.

Max Rendina, who heads up the Rally di Roma Capitale organising team, said: “This has been a difficult but unavoidable decision. We are sorry to have to renounce to one of the iconic moments of the Rally di Roma Capitale just 40 days before the event, but we are working to make a spectacular event anyway.”

As well as gearing up to host the opening round of the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship from 24-26 July, Rally di Roma Capitale is scheduled to form the first event of the 2020 Italian Rally Championship (CIR) season. A strong entry packed with some of Europe’s brightest young talents is expected.

The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale to be driven flat out even without the Ostia superspecial appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC
