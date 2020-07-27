ERC Rally di Roma Capitale: who won what?

-

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship fired into life on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what.

FIA ERC1:

Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Dmitry Eremeev (RUS) Citroën C3 R5



FIA ERC2:

Zelindo Melegari (ITA)/Corrado Bonato (ITA) Subaru Impreza STI



FIA ERC3:

Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4



FIA ERC1 Junior:

Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5



FIA ERC3 Junior:

Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4



Abarth Rally Cup:

Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicola Arena (ITA) Abarth 124 rally



In addition, Rallye Team Spain top-scored in the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. Fuel vouchers were distributed to the top three crews in ERC1 and ERC2 as part of the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge.

