ERC Rally di Roma Capitale: who won what?

The 2020 FIA European Rally Championship fired into life on Rally di Roma Capitale last weekend. Here’s a reminder of who won what.

FIA ERC1:
Alexey Lukyanuk (RUS)/Dmitry Eremeev (RUS) Citroën C3 R5

FIA ERC2:
Zelindo Melegari (ITA)/Corrado Bonato (ITA) Subaru Impreza STI

FIA ERC3:
Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4

FIA ERC1 Junior:
Oliver Solberg (SWE)/Aaron Johnston (IRL) Volkswagen Polo GTI R5

FIA ERC3 Junior:
Ken Torn (EST)/Kauri Pannas (EST) Ford Fiesta Rally4

Abarth Rally Cup:
Andrea Mabellini (ITA)/Nicola Arena (ITA) Abarth 124 rally

In addition, Rallye Team Spain top-scored in the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams. Fuel vouchers were distributed to the top three crews in ERC1 and ERC2 as part of the P1 Racing Fuels Podium Challenge.

The post ERC Rally di Roma Capitale: who won what? appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

What's On